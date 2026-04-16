BJP former, sitting corporators get into verbal spat over women’s hostel project

A heated argument broke out between two Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) women leaders inside the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) headquarters on Wednesday over a women’s hostel project in Baner. The dispute erupted during a meeting convened by the PMC’s building department to review the project. (HT FILE)

The confrontation involved sitting corporator Rohini Chimate and former corporator Rajshree Kale, and escalated to the point where PMC security personnel had to intervene and separate the two.

The civic body is constructing a residential hostel for women from the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe communities in Baner. Officials said nearly 80% of the work has been completed, and a fresh tender worth ₹3 crore has already been floated for the remaining work.

The dispute erupted during a meeting convened by the PMC’s building department to review the project. Kale, who has been associated with the project for several years, was present, along with Chimate and the project contractor.

According to officials, the argument escalated, with both leaders trading allegations. A video of the altercation has since gone viral on social media.

Chimate said, “I had asked the contractor to first construct the compound wall before proceeding with the rest of the work.”

Kale, however, alleged delays in the project. “This is an important project for women from the Scheduled Caste and Tribe communities. I have been following it for years, but the work is being deliberately delayed,” she said.

Sources said tensions over the project are not new, and there have been earlier disputes involving Kale and other political leaders regarding its execution.