BJP leader Ujwal Keskar eyes party nomination for assembly poll 

Former leader of opposition in Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Ujwal Keskar has shown keen interest in contesting the upcoming assembly polls from either Kothrud or Shivajinagar seat. Keskar, who was once known as a staunch supporter of Gopinath Munde, has written a letter to party officebearers in this regard. Keskar was expelled from the BJP in 2009 after he unsuccessfully contested the assembly election as an independent against the BJP-Sena’s Chandrakant Mokate. (HT PHOTO)

A dedicated party worker since the age of 14, Keskar served as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) corporator from the Kothrud area. Keskar was expelled from the BJP in 2009 after he unsuccessfully contested the assembly election as an independent against the BJP-Sena’s Chandrakant Mokate.

Later in 2012, he floated an independent forum called Pune Janhit Aghadi (PJA) fielding candidates in civic polls from wards.

“I’ve worked for the party for four decades, adhering to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s ideology,” Keskar said. “Despite lacking power, I’ve raised key city issues and worked for the greater good, not just one constituency,” he added.

Keskar said he is willing to contest the election from BJP from either of the two constituencies – Kothrud or Shivajinagar.

“The party needs to consider my name considering my experience,” he said.