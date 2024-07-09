BJP member claims PMC paid money for contracts even before work was carried out 

Ganesh Bidkar, a senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader on Monday alleged that the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has made payments for 22 civic works it had assigned even as there has been no work done on the ground. Significantly, these claims were made in a meeting attended by the city MP and Minister of State (MoS) for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol. The meeting was called by Mohol with the Municipal administration to discuss various civic issues. (HT PHOTO)

During the meeting, BJP leaders from the city raised various questions about the Pune Municipal administration’s functioning. The meeting was called by Mohol with the Municipal administration to discuss various civic issues.

During the meeting, former leader of the house Bidkar said, “The PMC administration is involved in several irregularities. I have the list of 22 contracts in which the payments have been made to the contractors, but no work has happened on the ground. I have submitted the list of such works to the municipal commissioner.”

Bidkar followed that up and said, he is not making any blind allegations but has documents to prove his claims.

During the meeting, Municipal Commissioner Rajendra Bhosale tried to address the issue, but Bidkar said that as the additional commissioner concerned is not present, details will be shared on Tuesday.

Reacting to the claims, Mohol replied, “The civic administration is doing their job, but wherever things are going wrong, action should be taken. After Bidkar’s allegations, I have instructed the civic commissioner to look into the matter.”

Former standing committee chairman Hemant Rasne claimed that the PMC is lax about illegal constructions across the city. Rasne said, “I had given the list of 200 illegal constructions across the city. Civic officials are doing site visits, but later no action is taken.

Other BJP corporators raised the question over various pending works and road works.

Mohol said, “As the elected members have been absent for the last two years in the Municipal Corporation, there are various questions of citizens pending. There is a lack of communication between citizens and administration in the absence of elected members.”