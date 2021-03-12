BJP MLC, 25 others booked for blocking LBS road
The Vishrambaug police have arrested BJP MLC Gopichand Padalkar and 25 others in connection with blocking Lalbahadur Shastri road for eight hours during the students’ protest after the state government postponed the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) exams in the wake of rising Covid-19 infections in the state.
The incident sparked off protests across major cities in the state of Maharashtra.
Vishrambaug police station in-charge Vijay Tikole said that Padalkar and others were booked, arrested, and later released on bail in connection with the protests.
The police initially tried to convince the protestors to leave the site but later resorted to lathicharge to disperse the protesting crowds. The accused have been booked for Covid-19 violations, unlawful assembly, and blocking public roads, police said.
Following massive protests from students and criticism from opposition parties led by the BJP over canceling the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) exam, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday announced that the new date for the exam will be announced on Friday and it will be held within eight days of March 14th.
Accordingly, the state government announced March 21st as the fresh date for the MPSC exams.
The MPSC state service exam will be held for selection to government posts like assistant state tax commissioner, deputy chief executive officer, assistant commissioner, project officer, deputy education officer in the Maharashtra education department, deputy superintendent inland record, deputy superintendent in state excise, naib tahsildar and other posts.
