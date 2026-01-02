BJP, Sena likely to contest separately

Pune: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiv Sena are likely to contest against each other in several seats, as talks between the two allies remained unresolved till the deadline for withdrawal of nomination forms on Friday. BJP and Shiv Sena are likely to contest against each other in several seats, as talks between the two allies remained unresolved till the deadline for withdrawal of nomination forms on Friday. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

Senior BJP leader and Pune MP Murlidhar Mohol gave indirect indications of a possible face-off, acknowledging that seat-sharing issues could not be settled at the local level in time.

“Both BJP and Shiv Sena submitted extra AB forms, which have been accepted by the election office. We could not resolve the issue at the local level. Now, the matter will be taken up by state-level leaders—chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde—and we are positive that it will be resolved,” Mohol said.

He said that with only a few hours left for withdrawal, efforts were still on to avoid direct contests.

“BJP leaders will appeal to our candidates to withdraw where necessary, and Sena will also do likewise. We remain optimistic about the Mahayuti,” he said.

Meanwhile, developments within the Sena camp have added to the uncertainty. Shiv Sena leader Uday Samant held a meeting with Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar, sources said. The meeting has fuelled speculation that the Sena is exploring alternatives, as BJP is reportedly unwilling to offer more seats.

Sources indicated that Sena is weighing the option of either contesting independently in select seats or entering into an understanding with NCP.

While BJP and Sena leaders continue to publicly project unity under the Mahayuti banner, it has become increasingly clear that in some constituencies the allies may engage in “friendly contests” if last-minute negotiations fail.