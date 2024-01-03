BJP shifts city unit office to DP Road

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has shifted its city unit office from near Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to D P Road near Mhatre Bridge. The new office will be inaugurated at the hands of deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and state unit president Chandrashekhar Bawankule on January 7. The new office will be inaugurated at the hands of deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and state unit president Chandrashekhar Bawankule on January 7. (HT PHOTO)

BJP city unit president Dheeraj Ghate said, “We shifted the office which was near the PMC to D P Road. As the previous office was in a crowded place, citizens and party workers were facing traffic problems. Now, the new office is at D P Road and there is enough parking space. Even in front of the office, there are many lawns and marriage halls where the BJP will be able to hold various melawas.”

“The BJP did not have its own office. The original office is located near Tambadi Jogeshwari near ABC Chowk however that is being used as a back office since it is centrally located but in a congested area. The BJP earlier shifted office on J M Road but later, it was shifted near the PMC. Now, the office has been shifted to D P Road. This office is also in a rented place,” Ghate said.

Citizens from different walks of life are invited for the inauguration of the new office on January 7.

Ghate said, “Once the party purchases the plot and constructs the new building, it will have its own office in the city. It will not need to shift to rented properties. The city unit is expected to get its own office in the next two years.”

BJP to hold melawa for LS elections on Jan. 6

The BJP has started preparations for the Lok Sabha elections. The party will organise a melawa for the Pune Lok Sabha elections on January 6 at D P Road. State unit president Chandrashekhar Bawankule will address the party workers to prepare them for the Lok Sabha elections, said Ghate.