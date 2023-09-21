News / Cities / Pune News / BJP state chief asks Padalkar to apologise for comment on Ajit Pawar

BJP state chief asks Padalkar to apologise for comment on Ajit Pawar

ByHT Correspondent
Sep 21, 2023 06:55 PM IST

BJP state president Bawankule expressed unhappiness over Padalkar's comment against Ajit Pawar, instructing him to apologize. Bawankule also criticized NCP MLA Rohit Pawar for his recent agitations against the Maharashtra government.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state unit president Chandrashekhar Bawankule expressed unhappiness over party leader Gopinath Padalkar’s comment against Ajit Pawar.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state unit president Chandrashekhar Bawankule (HT FILE PHOTO)
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state unit president Chandrashekhar Bawankule (HT FILE PHOTO)

Bawankule said, “I had instructed MLA Padalkar to express apology for his statement made against Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. There is difference in politics but while expressing it, language should be proper.”

Bawankule said, “I expressed my unhappiness with Padalkar for his recent statement. All party’s are positive about getting reservation for Dhangar caste.”

Padalkar in a statement against Ajit Pawar and Supriya Sule called them “wolf” which caused an uproar.

BJP president criticised NCP MLA Rohit Pawar for his recent agitations against the Maharashtra government. Bawankule said, “After Ajit Pawar joined this government, Rohit Pawar thinks he is the natural leader for the NCP and is staging protests for any small topic.”

