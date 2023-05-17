BJP to hold state-level meet in Pune on May 18
May 17, 2023 12:09 AM IST
Deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis,state unit head Chandrashekhar Bawankule would also be present
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will conduct its state-level committee meeting in Pune on May 18. BJPs national president J P Nadda will be in attendance.
BJP city unit president Jagdish Mulik said, “Party’s state-level meet will be held at Balgandharva Auditorium and all arrangements are being made. Deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis,state unit head Chandrashekhar Bawankule would also be present. Special meetings of all MLAs and MPs will be arranged.”