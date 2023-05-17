Home / Cities / Pune News / BJP to hold state-level meet in Pune on May 18

BJP to hold state-level meet in Pune on May 18

ByHT Correspondent
May 17, 2023 12:09 AM IST

Deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis,state unit head Chandrashekhar Bawankule would also be present

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will conduct its state-level committee meeting in Pune on May 18. BJPs national president J P Nadda will be in attendance.

BJPs national president J P Nadda will be in attendance (HT FILE PHOTO)
BJPs national president J P Nadda will be in attendance (HT FILE PHOTO)

BJP city unit president Jagdish Mulik said, “Party’s state-level meet will be held at Balgandharva Auditorium and all arrangements are being made. Deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis,state unit head Chandrashekhar Bawankule would also be present. Special meetings of all MLAs and MPs will be arranged.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
attendance bjp j p nadda pune + 2 more
attendance bjp j p nadda pune + 1 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 17, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out