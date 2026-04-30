BJP youth wing leader booked for calling Kondhwa “Karachi of Pakistan” online

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) youth wing office-bearer has landed in legal trouble after allegedly referring to Kondhwa as the “Karachi of Pakistan” in a social media video, triggering outrage among residents and activists. According to the police, the video was shot from a hospital building along a main road in Kondhwa. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The Kondhwa police on Wednesday registered a suo motu FIR against Sarvesh Mehendale under Section 353(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for allegedly publishing content that could promote enmity between groups, a senior police officer said.

According to the police, the video was shot from a hospital building along a main road in Kondhwa, where Mehendale was purportedly flagging encroachments outside the premises. However, the caption—“Welcome to Kondhwa of Pakistan”—and his remarks comparing the locality to Karachi drew sharp criticism after the clip went viral.

Following the backlash, activists, including members of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), staged a protest outside the Kondhwa Police Station, demanding action against the BJP functionary. Police subsequently initiated legal proceedings.

The video has since been taken down, with a notice on the platform stating that the content is not available in India in compliance with a legal request, said inspector Kumar Ghadage, incharge, Kondhwa Police Station.