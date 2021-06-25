BJP-led chakka jam protest at Katraj today

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has planned chakka jam agitations at Katraj chowk on Saturday to demand political reservation for OBC.

BJP leader Pankaja Munde is going to lead the agitation at Katraj chowk, the party has also sent out a message to its cadre to remain present for the agitation planned from 10am onwards.

The Marathas have already begun agitations for getting reservation after the Supreme Court scrapped it, and immediately after the Maratha protests, the OBCs have begun agitations in the state.

OBCs are on the verge of losing their political reservation in local bodies across Maharashtra as it was quashed by the Supreme Court last month.

Katraj chowk is one of the main chowks in the city. With a chakka jam at the chowk, it would disturb the traffic coming from the old Katraj ghat mainly from Kolhapur, Satara and Sangli towards Pune city. Even chances are that traffic might be disturbed in Katraj and Ambegaon areas.

Bharatiya Janta Party has decided to hold state-wide protests for the same demands, and also announced support for Maratha reservation in the state.

After BJP, it is expected that OBC leaders from all parties will undertake similar protests.