BJP’s youth wing holds protest against NCP’s Nawab Malik in Pune

PUNE The youth wing of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) held agitations in the city against Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik as he intensified the allegations against former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Malik on Wednesday addressed a press in Mumbai and questioned the appointments done during Fadnavis’ tenure and alleged that people with “dubious Pakistan connections” were appointed at key posts. Malik also said that the fake currency racket was going on in Maharashtra under Fadnavis’ protection.

The members of BJP’s youth wing said Malik is trying to malign Fadnavis’ image and diverting the key issues.

During the press conference Malik claimed, “With the blessing of Fadnavis, the game of counterfeit notes started in Maharashtra. After demonetisation was declared by PM Narendra Modi and when the fake currency was being seized in many states, no case was registered in Maharashtra for almost a year. On October 8, 2017, DRI conducted a raid and seized fake currency worth ₹14.56 crore but the case was weakened by Fadnavis, (the then chief minister) showing a seizure of only ₹8.80 lakh.”

“Imran Alam Shaikh, an accused arrested from Mumbai got bail and no probe was conducted. Shaikh is the younger brother of Haji Arafat Shaikh, a BJP leader, who was appointed as state minorities commission chairman in the previous government,” the NCP leader further said.

He added that there was a “direct connection” of the counterfeit notes with Pakistan.

The press conference held on Wednesday was in response to the claims made by Fadnavis on Tuesday, accusing Malik of having business dealings with 1993 Mumbai blasts convicts. The BJP leader said that Malik and his family members purchased land in suburban Kurla at a very cheap rate through fictitious documents from the two convicts.

The NCP leader rubbished the “baseless” allegations, which he said have been levelled against him to malign his image.