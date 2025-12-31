BJP–Shiv Sena alliance collapses in Pimpri-Chinchwad over seat sharing

With just two hours remaining before the nomination deadline, the alliance between the BJP and the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena broke down in Pimpri-Chinchwad on Tuesday, paving the way for a fragmented contest in the civic polls. Supporters of the Shiv Sena (UBT faction) take out rally in support of their candidates. (MAHENDRA KOLHE/ HT)

At around 12:30 pm, senior Shiv Sena leader and MP Shrirang Appa Barne announced that the party would contest the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) elections independently, after seat-sharing talks with the BJP fell apart. Barne revealed that in a key meeting with BJP MLA Shankar Jagtap, the Shiv Sena had proposed contesting 29 seats. However, the BJP lowered its offer, first to 16, then to 13, and ultimately to just 10 seats, leading to the breakdown of the alliance.

“A proposal that came down from 29 seats to 10 was unacceptable to the Shiv Sena. As a result, we decided to withdraw from the alliance,” Barne said.

There is also discussion in political circles that the BJP opposed the possible candidature of two members from Barne’s family, which is believed to have further strained negotiations. BJP workers, too, were reportedly unhappy with the alliance arrangement, adding to the growing discontent on both sides.

“This election is essentially a workers’ election. We wanted to do justice to our party workers, just as the BJP wants to do justice to theirs. Hence, we have decided to go solo,” Barne said, adding that details regarding the distribution of AB forms and the party’s candidates would be shared shortly.

With the alliance breaking down, the PCMC elections are now expected to see a multi-cornered contest involving the BJP, the two factions of the Nationalist Congress Party led by Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar, the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, and the Maha Vikas Aghadi.

Barne clarified that while the Shiv Sena would contest the Pimpri-Chinchwad civic polls independently, the alliance with the BJP at the state level remains intact.

Notably, several rounds of meetings had taken place between BJP office-bearers and Shiv Sena leaders in the run-up to the polls, creating the impression that the alliance would continue in the city. However, the Sena leadership has now indicated that its expectations were not adequately addressed during seat-sharing talks.

In the 2017 PCMC elections, the Shiv Sena won nine corporator seats, a factor that is believed to have influenced the BJP’s cautious approach this time. Despite the Sena pressing for 29 seats, the BJP’s final offer of 10 proved to be the breaking point.