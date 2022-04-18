Body of teen who fell in Kund Mala waterfall while clicking selfies found
PUNE The police and rescue team on Sunday found the body of an 18-year-old Adarsh Mishra, who fell in Kund Mala waterfall on Saturday while taking a selfie.
Talegaon MIDC police said the rescue work was halted on Saturday night and the search operation by the forest department and Shivdurg Mitra Mandal began on Sunday morning. The body was found stuck in the water hyacinth and was retrieved in the afternoon, said officials.
Mishra was studying at Indira College, Tathawade and had gone to the waterfall on Saturday with his friends. Mishra fell into the waterfall while clicking pictures, said officials.
Shiv Sena MLA’s wife found dead at residence
Mumbai: Shiv Sena MLA Mangesh Kudalkar's wife allegedly died by suicide at hRajani Kudalkar (42)'sresidence in Kurla on Sunday. Police officials said that they received a call informing them that the body of Rajani Kudalkar (42) was found in the house after which they reached the spot. According to a senior police officer, the body was discovered at around 9.30 pm. Mangesh Kudalkar (52) is a second-term Shiv Sena legislator from the Kurla assembly constituency.
National Fire Service Week: Mock drills, fire safety training to be held in Ludhiana
To raise awareness among residents regarding fire safety, the Ludhiana fire brigade commenced the celebrations under 'National Fire Service Week' by paying tribute to those firefighters, who lost their lives in the line of duty across the country in the past and organised a road show in the city on Thursday. The road show organised on Thursday moved through railway station road, Mall road, Ferozepur road till MC Zone D office in Sarabha Nagar.
Clashes break out in Hubballi over social media post, 40 held
At least 40 persons have been arrested in connection with violence late on Saturday night in the old Hubballi police station following an objectionable social media post, officials said on Sunday. According to Hubballi police commissioner Labhu Ram, a person had posted a social media post, which others took objection to and lodged a police complaint. Subsequently, the person was arrested and a case was registered. The district administration imposed prohibitory orders till April 20.
Uttar Pradesh government to hold camps in Bundelkhand, Vindhya regions to monitor drinking water scheme
The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to organise camps in the Bundelkhand and Vindhya regions of the state to monitor the Har Ghar Nal Yojana scheme to ensure tap water for each household. After a presentation before chief minister Yogi Adityanath, Jal Shakti minister Swatantra Dev Singh paid a quick visit to Hamirpur and Mahoba to monitor water projects. The biggest beneficiaries of the scheme would be the people of Bundelkhand and Vindhya regions.
Laxman Jagtap’s health condition improving: BJP leader
Three-time MLA from Chinchwad constituency, PUNE Laxman Jagtap, who was admitted to a private hospital five days ago in Baner is stable now and Jagtap's' health condition is improving, informed Mahesh Landge, the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP's) Pimpri-Chinchwad president on Sunday. Opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis and Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil visited Jagtap and also met his family members. A few days later, his condition deteriorated and he was admitted to the hospital.
