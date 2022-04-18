Body of teen who fell in Kund Mala waterfall while clicking selfies found

PUNE The police and rescue team on Sunday found the body of an 18-year-old Adarsh Mishra, who fell in Kund Mala waterfall on Saturday while taking a selfie.

Talegaon MIDC police said the rescue work was halted on Saturday night and the search operation by the forest department and Shivdurg Mitra Mandal began on Sunday morning. The body was found stuck in the water hyacinth and was retrieved in the afternoon, said officials.

Mishra was studying at Indira College, Tathawade and had gone to the waterfall on Saturday with his friends. Mishra fell into the waterfall while clicking pictures, said officials.