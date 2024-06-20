 Body of woman found floating in water tanker - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jun 21, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Body of woman found floating in water tanker

ByNadeem Inamdar
Jun 21, 2024 05:18 AM IST

Inspector Mansingh Patil, Kondhwa Police Station, where the missing complaint was lodged, said that the woman along with her husband and children had recently moved to Handewadi from Uttar Pradesh

Body of a woman was found in a water tanker at Phursungi around 9.30 am on Thursday. According to the Hadapsar police, the deceased has been identified as Kaushalya Mukesh Chavan, 25, of Dugad Chawl located near JSPM College in Handewadi. A missing complaint was lodged at Kondhwa Police Station as the woman reportedly struggling with mental issues and hailing from Uttar Pradesh went missing early morning.

The woman was working as house help and her husband was into laying tiles. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
The woman was working as house help and her husband was into laying tiles. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Inspector Mansingh Patil, Kondhwa Police Station, where the missing complaint was lodged, said that the woman along with her husband and children had recently moved to Handewadi from Uttar Pradesh. The woman was working as house help and her husband was into laying tiles.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Purushottam Narendra Sasane, 27, owner of water supply business, found the body in the water tanker (MH12-WJ 1091). After supplying water to different locations on Wednesday, he had parked the vehicle near his home around 9:30 pm.

As per routine, he filled the tanker at Ramtekdi pumping station the next morning and drove it to supply to a house near a power house in Phursungi. However, after opening the tanker tap, water did not flow from the nozzle. He found a sari stuck in the pipe. Later, on opening the lid, he found the woman’s body.

Inspector Santosh Pandhare, Hadapsar Police Station, said, “We are probing if it is a case of suicide or murder, and the autopsy report is awaited. We have lodged an accidental death case.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Pune / Body of woman found floating in water tanker
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, June 21, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On