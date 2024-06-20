Body of woman found floating in water tanker

Body of a woman was found in a water tanker at Phursungi around 9.30 am on Thursday. According to the Hadapsar police, the deceased has been identified as Kaushalya Mukesh Chavan, 25, of Dugad Chawl located near JSPM College in Handewadi. A missing complaint was lodged at Kondhwa Police Station as the woman reportedly struggling with mental issues and hailing from Uttar Pradesh went missing early morning. The woman was working as house help and her husband was into laying tiles. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Inspector Mansingh Patil, Kondhwa Police Station, where the missing complaint was lodged, said that the woman along with her husband and children had recently moved to Handewadi from Uttar Pradesh. The woman was working as house help and her husband was into laying tiles.

Purushottam Narendra Sasane, 27, owner of water supply business, found the body in the water tanker (MH12-WJ 1091). After supplying water to different locations on Wednesday, he had parked the vehicle near his home around 9:30 pm.

As per routine, he filled the tanker at Ramtekdi pumping station the next morning and drove it to supply to a house near a power house in Phursungi. However, after opening the tanker tap, water did not flow from the nozzle. He found a sari stuck in the pipe. Later, on opening the lid, he found the woman’s body.

Inspector Santosh Pandhare, Hadapsar Police Station, said, “We are probing if it is a case of suicide or murder, and the autopsy report is awaited. We have lodged an accidental death case.”