Bogus certificate cases prompt PMC to review birth, death records

​Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will re-examine birth and death certificates issued over the past five years following reports of bogus certificates in several cities. The decision was taken on Thursday at a review meeting at the mayor’s office at PMC headquarters to assess the issuance process and strengthen verification mechanisms. According to PMC data, delayed applications for birth and death certificates have fluctuated in recent years: 278 in 2021, 263 in 2022, 180 in 2023, 242 in 2024, 331 in 2025 and 119 so far in 2026. (HT FILE)

The meeting, chaired by mayor Manjusha Nagpure, was attended by former MP Kirit Somaiya, leader of the house Ganesh Bidkar, city BJP president Dheeraj Ghate, municipal commissioner Naval Kishore Ram, additional commissioner Pavneet Kaur, ACP (Crime) Shailesh Shanke, health chief Dr Nina Borade, IT head Rahul Jagtap, and registrars from regional offices.

Officials said the review was prompted by recent cases of bogus birth and death certificates reported from Malegaon, Amravati, Bhiwandi and Mumbai. Civic authorities warned that such irregularities could have serious implications and must be viewed from a national security perspective.

During the meeting, officials emphasised the need for stricter verification and greater transparency in issuing certificates. Authorities also directed that all records be uploaded on the Civil Registration System (CRS), as mandated by the Union government from 2019, and that certificates carry QR codes for authentication.

“The civic administration and police will coordinate to verify the records and take action wherever discrepancies are found,” said Nagpure.

According to PMC data, delayed applications for birth and death certificates have fluctuated in recent years: 278 in 2021, 263 in 2022, 180 in 2023, 242 in 2024, 331 in 2025 and 119 so far in 2026.

Officials said these cases will also undergo detailed verification as part of the review.