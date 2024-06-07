BORI starts PG course in preventive conservation

The Bhandarkar Oriental Research Institute (BORI) has launched a postgraduate diploma course in preventive conservation. The one-year course with intake of 30 students will cover conservation aspects related to the heritage field, encompassing museums, galleries, libraries, archives, and art repositories. The course in English medium has started in collaboration with the ministry of culture’s Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA), Delhi. (HT FILE)

“The course in English medium has started in collaboration with the ministry of culture’s Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA), Delhi. There is a dire need for trained conservators, restorers, archivists, and collection managers in the museum field and varied collections spread all over India, including universities, religious institutions and art galleries,” said Varsha Kotphode, head, conservation department, BORI.