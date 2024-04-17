Boy drowns in private pool; 2 booked

Pune: A 13-year-old boy drowned at the swimming pool of a private gymnasium at Chandannagar area of Pune city. A 13-year-old boy drowned at the swimming pool of a private gymnasium at Chandannagar area of Pune city. (HT)

The incident was reported at Khalsa Gym between 2:30 pm and 3:30 pm on Tuesday. The deceased has been identified as Atik Nadeem Tamboli (13) of Ganeshnagar in Wadgaonsheri.

As per the complaint filed by Nadeem Ismail Tamboli (40), who works as a driver, his son went for swimming and got drowned after feeling uneasy. He alleged that the management did not place any lifeguard or implement safety measures at the pool.

Chandannagar police have booked the security guard and manager of Khalsa Gym under Sections 304 (a), 336 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).