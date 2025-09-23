B.Pharm admissions to begin from September 25

The admission process for the Bachelor of Pharmacy (B Pharm) courses in Maharashtra will begin from September 25 and a detailed schedule was issued by the State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell on Monday. The final merit list was announced on September 14. However, with college approval processes still underway, the commencement of admissions was stalled, leaving students in confusion. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

As per the schedule, students will be required to fill in their college preference choices between September 25 and 27. The first seat allotment list will be published on September 29, and students allotted seats will have to confirm their admissions by reporting to the respective colleges between September 30 and October 3.

The details of vacant seats for the second round will be published on October 4, with the round running from October 5 to 13. The third round will take place between October 15 and 27, followed by the fourth round from October 29 to November 6. Finally, an institutional round will be conducted from November 7 to 14.

The CET Cell has also announced that students will be given the option to cancel their admissions on November 12, offering flexibility to those reconsidering their choices.