Brake malfunction delays Deccan Queen 4th time in 15 days

Pune: The Deccan Queen Express to Mumbai was delayed on Wednesday with passengers reporting of fumes coming from the wheels when the train was passing through the ghat section. Daily passengers said that it is the fourth incident in the last 15 days. The Deccan Queen Express to Mumbai was delayed on Wednesday due to brake winding problem. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

“The Pune-Mumbai Deccan Queen Express has once again experienced a technical failure. It is the fourth time in the last 15 days. Passengers have expressed their anger because of the brake winding problem in the train. The train’s delay has caused working class passengers to reach the office in Mumbai late,” said Harsha Shah, a regular passenger and president of Railway Pravasi Group.

According to the information given by the railways, when the Deccan Queen Express departing from Pune was approaching Palasadari station on Wednesday, the brake winding in the C-3 and D-4 coaches had malfunctioned. As a result, the train stalled from 8.12 am to 9.20 minutes.

The engineering team of Central Railway reached the spot and released the brake. After 50 minutes, the train resumed its journey to Mumbai. The train arriving at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) at 10.25 am regular time, reached by 10.40 am.

“My office timing in Mumbai is 11 am and I reached the office almost an hour late because of the train’s delay,” said Santosh Joshi, a passenger.

Deccan Queen departs from Pune station daily at 7:30 am, arriving at Mumbai’s CSMT at 10:30 am.

The previous delays were reported on December 27 in 2023 and January 1, 3 and 10 this year.