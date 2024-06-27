 Break alliance with Ajit Pawar in assembly elections: BJP workers - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jun 28, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Break alliance with Ajit Pawar in assembly elections: BJP workers

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 28, 2024 05:38 AM IST

The BJP on Thursday held a review meeting with party workers from the Shirur LS constituency. Member of legislative assembly (MLA) Rahul Kul and OBC (other backward classes) cell head Yogesh Tilekar were present at the meeting

Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) workers from the Shirur Lok Sabha (LS) constituency have demanded that the alliance with Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) be severed in the upcoming assembly elections.

In the video, Chaudhari’s speech is seen getting a rousing applause from party workers. (HT PHOTO)
In the video, Chaudhari’s speech is seen getting a rousing applause from party workers. (HT PHOTO)

The BJP on Thursday held a review meeting with party workers from the Shirur LS constituency. Member of legislative assembly (MLA) Rahul Kul and OBC (other backward classes) cell head Yogesh Tilekar were present at the meeting.

Get ready to catch the final stages of the World Cup only on Crickit. Anytime, Anywhere. Explore now!

BJP district vice-president (VP) Sudarshan Chaudhari raised a question over the said alliance. Chaudhari’s speech has since gone viral on social media. In the video, Chaudhari says, “Ajit Pawar did injustice with BJP workers and leaders in the district. In our entire career, we fought to oppose him and now we are being forced to campaign for him.”

“Why should we be forced to work for him and make him the guardian minister again. When our leaders went to get funds, he denied funds. He even obstructed BJP MLAs from getting ministerial posts,” Chaudhari said.

In the video, Chaudhari’s speech is seen getting a rousing applause from party workers.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Pune / Break alliance with Ajit Pawar in assembly elections: BJP workers
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, June 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On