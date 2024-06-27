Break alliance with Ajit Pawar in assembly elections: BJP workers

Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) workers from the Shirur Lok Sabha (LS) constituency have demanded that the alliance with Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) be severed in the upcoming assembly elections. In the video, Chaudhari’s speech is seen getting a rousing applause from party workers. (HT PHOTO)

The BJP on Thursday held a review meeting with party workers from the Shirur LS constituency. Member of legislative assembly (MLA) Rahul Kul and OBC (other backward classes) cell head Yogesh Tilekar were present at the meeting.

BJP district vice-president (VP) Sudarshan Chaudhari raised a question over the said alliance. Chaudhari’s speech has since gone viral on social media. In the video, Chaudhari says, “Ajit Pawar did injustice with BJP workers and leaders in the district. In our entire career, we fought to oppose him and now we are being forced to campaign for him.”

“Why should we be forced to work for him and make him the guardian minister again. When our leaders went to get funds, he denied funds. He even obstructed BJP MLAs from getting ministerial posts,” Chaudhari said.

