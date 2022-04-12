BSNL office in Pune Cantonment catches fire at midnight
PUNE A major fire broke out on the eighth floor of BSNL office near Dastur school in Pune Cantonment around 1 am on Tuesday. Two fire tenders of PMC fire department and one vehicle of Cantonment fire brigade were deployed to extinguish the blaze.
PMC fire brigade chief Sunil Gilbile said tables, chairs, sofas, computers were burnt in the fire. No one was injured, he said. The office stationery, air conditioner and printer were reduced to ash. The reason behind the fire could not be ascertained, he said. The fire department had to break open glass window panes to get inside the building as the door was locked.
The number of fire incidents in the city have dropped in the past seven years. In 2016, 1,073 incidents were reported; 1,058 in 2017; 1,353 in 2018; 975 in 2019; 699 in 2020; 656 in 2021 and 216 fire incidents from December 2021 till March 2022.
Coal min blames MVA for power trips in Maha, shortage
PUNE With Maharashtra facing shortage of coal, Raosaheb Patil Danve, union minister of state for railways, coal and mines, has criticised the Maha Vikas Aghadi government for lack of advanced planning of coal storage, which is leading to electricity shortage in the state. Now, the state is staring at compulsory power cuts as demand is higher than supply. Maharashtra is facing severe crises and has coal that will generate power for only 17 days.
Cop jumps before moving train in UP’s Meerut, dies
A 51-year-old sub inspector (S-I), who was posted with crime branch here, allegedly jumped before a speeding train at Meerut city railway station and died on Monday night, police said on Tuesday. Superintendent of police (city), Meerut, Vineet Bhatnagar said initial investigation into the incident revealed that family feud could have led the S-I to the extreme step. Police received information that a man had jumped in front of Ahmadabad-Rishikesh Yoga Express train.
Partly cloudy weather in Pune gives relief from soaring temperatures
PUNE Cloudy weather offered residents much-needed relief from the intense heat and humidity on Tuesday. Temperatures in Pune have been rising to 40 degrees Celsius since April 6. According to India Meteorological Department partly cloudy skies will prevail until April 17. The temperature too will come down by one or two degrees Celsius. Last week the temperature crossed 40 degrees Celsius. On Tuesday, Shivajinagar reported a day temperature of 38.1 degrees Celsius.
One dead, three injured as drunk driver crashes into pedestrians
Mumbai A head clerk attached to the Navi Mumbai police headquarters died, while three other pedestrians were severely injured when a car ran over them opposite the World Trade Centre in Cuffe Parade on Tuesday afternoon. The driver of the offending vehicle was drunk and on a joyride after dropping off Singh's employer. According to the police, while head clerk Gautam Dhadse (36) died on the spot, the others have been admitted to the Bombay Hospital for treatment.
MLC ELECTIONS: Emphatic win ensures smooth sailing for BJP in council, too
The BJP's emphatic win in the Uttar Pradesh MLC polls (local bodies) has ensured that the Yogi government won't have to face the same 'hurdles' in the UP council that it faced during its first tenure (2017-2022). In the council poll results, declared on Tuesday, the BJP won 33 of the 36 seats and went past the halfway mark in the UP legislative council. Two seats were vacant. Ram Chandra Pradhan, who was among the 33 BJPs to have won this time won from Lucknow.
