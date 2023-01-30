Budget expectations 2023:Increase capex for Pune infra projects, add new schemes

As the central government is gradually rolling back the Smart City scheme, civic administration is expecting that the centre will compensate it by allocating additional funds to urban bodies either in the name of any scheme or for any specific projects. Even the Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation anticipates receiving funds for metro development in the annual budget, which will be presented on February 1.

According to a senior IAS officer, who requested anonymity, “We are unable to speak officially because the code of conduct is in effect in Pune district due to by-polls in Kasba Peth and Chinchwad assembly. However, we are hoping for grants from the central government for both Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad.”

According to another official, “Previously, both cities received funds through the Smart City Mission. After its completion, the central government will consider allocating some project-specific funds.”

As per an officer with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), “Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari has already announced several projects in and around Pune city. It is expected that his ministry will secure adequate funding for these projects. Even the Pune and Nashik railway project is expected to commence within the next few months.”

Reacting to the issue, Metro officials said, “We have already submitted two extension routes, one from Swargate to Katraj and the other from PCMC to Nigdi. Typically, funds for all Metro projects in India are allocated in the central budget.”

Many projects will be launched in Pune with the assistance of the central government. The Pune-Nashik semi-high-speed railway, Pune ring road, multi-level flyover from Nashik Phata to Chakan and the river rejuvenation project are some of the high-budget projects slated for the city. The funds for these projects are anticipated in the upcoming budget.