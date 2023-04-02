7 booked for duping Pune businessman of 2.54 crore

The Hadapsar police have registered a case against seven persons, including three builders, and bank officials for duping a businessman of ₹2.54 crore. Tupe alleged that the accused also reserved 10 flats for himself and his family members and did not share revenue. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

According to police officials, the complainant Rahul Ramdas Tupe from RR Tupe builders approached the court in November 2022 and as per directions by the court, an FIR was registered at Hadapsar police station on Saturday.

Police officials said that two builders VTP Urban project and RR Tupe had an agreement to build 92 flats on 51,000 sq feet land in Hadapsar, which belonged to Tupe. They agreed to share the revenue by 41.73 :58.27 per cent. However, the accused diverted the revenue to his personal escrow account without informing Tupe.

In his complaint, Tupe stated that the accused opened escrow account in a co-operative bank and started withdrawing money by using cheques. Legally a cheque withdrawal facility is not available for such an account. After his objection, they opened another escrow account in a private bank duping him of ₹2.54 crore.’’

Tupe alleged that the accused also reserved 10 flats for himself and his family members and did not share revenue.

The alleged fraud took place between July 2016 and April 1, 2023. Tupe had initially approached the police, but the officials did not file an FIR. He approached the court, which gave directions to lodge an FIR.

Arvind Gokule, police inspector said, “A case has been registered at Hadapsar police station under order given by court and we have booked seven persons. Investigation is underway.”

A case under sections 403,406,409,417,420,465,467,468,471,474,477 (A),506,120(B),and 34 of the IPC has been registered.