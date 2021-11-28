Building permissions to be made available online soon: Eknath Shinde

PUNE Maharashtra minister for urban development and public works Eknath Shinde, on Sunday said that the state will soon have an online system in place to give permissions to construction projects. This has been a long pending demand from real estate players so as to minimse red-tape.

“Some municipal corporations and councils have already made arrangements to offer approval online. From January 1, we have decided to start the online process across the state, except Mumbai. It will greatly reduce the stress on the developers,” said Shinde. He was speaking at the General Body meeting of Confederation of Real Estate Developers Associations of India (Credai) Maharashtra on Sunday. He also unveiled a booklet titled ‘Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) on Unified Development Control and Promotion Regulations (UDCPR).

Shinde said that the government has planned to offer an additional Floor Space Index (FSI) to redevelopment projects. “This is being done to encourage redevelopment in the state,” said Shinde.

The FSI indicates how high a developer can build on a plot. It is the ratio of total built-up area to the size of the plot. According to Shinde, the complicated rules have been made simpler so that the UDCPR becomes development-oriented as well as people-oriented. This in turn benefits the people.

According to Shinde, the demand for the implementation of new UDCPR for Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) region will be considered at the government level. “The developmental projects like Pune Metro, ring road, Samrudhi Highway are beneficial for the progress. The country progresses faster when it’s transport and communication systems are well developed. Maharashtra is the first state to formulate such an integrated development plan for the entire state, which is why it is a matter of great pride for us that other states are also seeking the help of their state authorities to follow suit,” he said.

Credai national chairman Satish Magar, said that while creating any manual for rules and regulations, care should be taken on its quick implementation so that it will be easier for the builder to pass on the benefits to the people. Credai Maharashtra president Sunil Furde said, “At present there are difficulties in getting building permits online.”