Burglar arrested after multi-state chase

The Alankar police have arrested a thief allegedly involved in more than 50 burglary cases across multiple states. The accused, identified as Mohammad Bashar Noor Mohammad, 38, from Rangareddy, Telangana, was nabbed after a coordinated multi-state chase, said the police on Saturday. The stolen items included a Sony camera, two lenses, a Mavic Pro 2 drone, an iPhone, and other electronic equipment totally worth approximately ₹6.71 lakh. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

He was detained in Varanasi with the help of local police on Thursday, and after getting a transit remand, was brought to Pune on Friday.

According to the police, the case was registered following a burglary reported between the night of March 14 and the evening of March 15 at an office in Karvenagar. The stolen items included a Sony camera, two lenses, a Mavic Pro 2 drone, an iPhone, and other electronic equipment totally worth approximately ₹6.71 lakh.

The CCTV footage showed the suspect fleeing on a Royal Enfield Himalayan motorcycle. Based on technical analysis and tracking of the vehicle, the police traced the accused’s movement across several states, including Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, and Varanasi.

The suspect, arrested by police, admitted to operating under several fake identities and holding a Bangladeshi passport.

Police recovered stolen items worth around ₹6 lakh from his possession.

Officials also seized Bangladeshi passport, foreign currencies such as US dollars, and currencies from countries like Singapore, Malaysia, and Nepal from his possession.

Ulhas Kadam, senior inspector, Alankar Police Station, said, “We followed him from Hyderabad, Chandrapur, Nagpur, Jabalpur, Lalbara, Shadol, Mirzapur, and Varanasi.”

Police records indicate that the accused is linked to at least 36 cases registered in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.