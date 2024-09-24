Burglar drills hole in wall of finance firm, held

Pune: The Chakan police on Sunday arrested a man who broke into a private finance company by drilling a hole in its wall, police said. Chakan police on Sunday arrested a man who broke into a private finance company by drilling a hole in its wall. (HT)

The incident was reported at Capri Gold Loans between 6.45 pm on Saturday and 3 am on Sunday.

The accused has been identified as Rushikesh Baburao Shinde, 21, from Chakan and hails from Hadgaon in Nanded district.

According to the police, the staff of a nearby hospital nabbed the accused on reaching the spot after hearing sound of the drilling late night. One security guard Vikas Gaikwad alerted the police who later arrested him. The accused confessed to attempting to steal gold from the private finance company.

Senior inspector Pramod Wagh said, “The accused had made 2 ft by 2 ft hole in the wall of the company by using basic tools to steal gold ornaments from the finance company. He was jobless and committed the crime to clear his loans.”

Police have a case under Sections 305, 331 (4), and 63 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).