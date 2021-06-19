Business snippets from around Pune

Venture Centre’s programme for incubation managers

NIDHI-Centre of Excellence (CoE) at Venture Centre, promoted by the National Science and Technology Entrepreneurship Development Board (NSTEDB) and Department of Science and Technology (DST), has announced the launch of an Immersion Program for managers of Incubation Centres to help senior administrators and managers learn about incubation-related processes in detail.

The event will be conducted online on June 22 – 23 from 9.30am to 1pm. Senior leadership/ top-level managers/ administrators of organisations; vice-chancellors; directors; heads of departments; faculty In-charge for incubation/ IP/TT/ Industrial Liaison can attend the event after prior registration.

The comprehensive learning programme will help managers of new incubation centres structure their programmes into effective ecosystems that will play a critical role in long-term sustenance and functioning of an incubator. Interested participants can fill in the registration form at http://bit.ly/JunIPS21. Contact 02025865877/76 or email neha@venturecenter.co.in regarding any technical queries.

Application deadline for Maharashtra Startup Week extended

The application deadline for the fourth edition of the Maharashtra Startup Week has been extended till the midnight of June 22. Startups across India having a minimum viable product and/or service can apply and must be ready to demonstrate proof of concept. Idea-stage ventures shall not be considered.

Winning participants will get work orders from government of Maharashtra of up to ₹15 lakh along with an extended support to implement pilot projects with government entities, access to workshops, investor connect sessions, and $10,000 AWS credits, $1,500 business support credits, account manager and a solutions architect from AWS.

Interested startups can fill in their applications on www.msins.in/startup-week and submit it by 11:59 pm on Tuesday (June 22). Startups from across India are eligible to apply in following focus areas: Agriculture, Education, Governance, Healthcare, Mobility, Skilling, Smart Infrastructure, Sustainability - Clean Energy, Sustainability - Waste Management and Sustainability - Water Management.

BrowserStack closes $200 million Series B funding at a $4 billion valuation

BrowserStack announced it has secured $200 million in Series B funding at a $4 billion valuation. The round was led by BOND, with participation from Insight Partners and existing investor Accel.

BrowserStack is a software that tests on the cloud, with more than 50,000 customers and four million developer signups. The investment will support BrowserStack’s strategic acquisitions, expansion of its product offerings, and continued scale and growth.

“Our engineers are solving problems that have never been solved before. You won’t find a solution by searching for a code snippet on the internet. We have made, and will continue to make significant investments into hiring the best engineers, who can innovate and solve complex problems for developers,” said Nakul Aggarwal, co-founder, and CTO of BrowserStack.

“As software continues to rewire everything, the bar on speed and quality continues to rise, and testing software across the expanding number of browsers and devices is a huge and expensive challenge for development teams to manage on their own,” said Jay Simons, General Partner at BOND.

DRDO robot assists Covid-19 patients

Defence Research and Development Organisation’s (DRDO) Directorate of Information Technology and Cyber Security has jointly developed CHETAN, an electronic robot, with assistance from start-ups like Combat Robotics India, Dadhichi Mitigation Solutions, Zeus Numerix, Pune and SR Engineering Solutions Hyderabad.

CHETAN assists Covid-19 patients inside the ICU or viral-loaded environment in Covid hospitals or facilities and helps provide real-time information. The robot is currently being used in a DRDO-run Covid facility in Delhi.

The robot is equipped with a camera for the operators to navigate and monitor the patients. It is also fitted with an alarm system. It has three trays and can move on flat surfaces. The first tray carries tablets, second is used to bring food and other medicines and third tray is for water storage.