Friday, Apr 26, 2024
New Delhi oC
Businessman cheated of 2.29 crore in online trading fraud

ByNadeem Inamdar
Apr 26, 2024 07:18 AM IST

Chatuhshrungi-based businessman was cheated of ₹2.29 crore in an online trading scam between May 2023 and April 2024

PUNE A Chatuhshrungi based businessman was cheated to the tune of 2.29 crore during an online trading scam at Madhuban housing society between May 2023 and April 2024.

Chatuhshrungi-based businessman was cheated of ₹2.29 crore in an online trading scam between May 2023 and April 2024.
Chatuhshrungi-based businessman was cheated of 2.29 crore in an online trading scam between May 2023 and April 2024. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The complainant has been identified as Samadhan Shankar Kadam (45), a resident of Balewadi against Nilesh Bhaskar Tile, a resident of Balewadi.

The complaint states that the accused promised huge returns and cheated the victim in the online trade scam.

Police have invoked Indian Penal Code (IPC) 406 and 420 including section 3 of the Maharashtra Protection of Interest of Depositors (In Financial Establishments) Act, 1999 the accused.

Pune
