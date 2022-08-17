Businesswoman stabbed to death in Pune
The Pimpri-Chinchwad police said that a businesswoman died after being stabbed in the morning hours of Tuesday in Bhosari.
The victim, Pooja Devi Prasad (31), was running “Pragati Collection” cloth shop in Bhosari.
According to the police, Pooja after opening her shop at around 9:30 am was cleaning the area when an unknown person entered the shop and stabbed her around 10 am. Injured Pooja tried to catch the assailant and chased him for some distance before he escaped.
Passers-by rushed Pooja to a nearest hospital where the doctor declared her dead. Senior inspector Bhaskar Jadhav of Bhosari police station said a case under Section 302 (punishment for murder) of IPC has been filed.
Air India’s Pune-Ahmedabad flight to start from Aug 20
Pune: Air India will launch a daily flight between Pune and Ahmedabad from August 20. “Air India flight 0481 will depart from Ahmedabad airport at 10:45 hrs and arrive at Pune airport at 12:10 hrs. Flight AI 0482 will depart from Pune airport at 12:40 hours and arrive at Ahmedabad airport at 14:15 hrs. The estimated travel time between the two cities will be 85-95 minutes,” said the official release.
E-way needs trauma hospital, 120 CCTV’s and info boards: Pune civil society
Civil society members in Pune have listed out factors including: criminal negligence on the part of the contractor and the MSRDC, which has not provided a trauma centre and emergency hospital near Khalapur; non-display of emergency numbers on information boards; and lack of CCTV for monitoring the real-time situation in the age of electronic surveillance as responsible for poor management of the Mumbai-Pune express highway despite clocking annual revenues of nearly ₹1,000 crore.
U.P.: 76th I-Day celebrated with fervour in Sangam city
Citizens, organisations, educational institutions and political parties of Sangam city celebrated the 76th Independence Day with fervour on Monday. An impressive programme was organised at the Allahabad High Court, attended by supreme court, judge, justice Krishna Murari, besides judges of the Allahabad High Court, members of the Bar, Judiciary and other guests and employees. Chief justice Rajesh Bindal hoisted the national flag after which the national anthem was sung.
Pune police arrest 3 bike lifters, 25 motorcycles recovered
The Pimpri-Chicnhwad police have arrested three persons in a connection with motorcycle theft, said officials on Tuesday. The accused identified as resident of Parner, Ashok Madhukar Sonawane; Farook Ansar Pathan resident of Chakan and Yogesh Prakash Vatambe resident of Balajinagar were arrested from Chakan on August 13. During night patrolling, police officer Prasanna Jarad and his team received a tip-off from an informer about the thieves coming Chakan.
48 pedestrians killed in 2022 due to footpath encroachment in Pune
The massive encroachment of footpaths by hawkers has led to a spike in the number of road fatalities involving pedestrians, according to a survey conducted by Pune-based NGO, Save Traffic Movement. As many as 48 pedestrians have lost their lives between January and June this year, as per information shared by the Pune police. In 2020 when the city was locked for most part of the year due to Covid-19, there were 34 pedestrian fatalities.
