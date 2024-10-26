Menu Explore
Campaign for mandatory registration of workers required: Gorhe

ByVicky Pathare
Oct 26, 2024 06:26 AM IST

On Thursday, five labourers were killed and six others injured when a makeshift water tank collapsed at Sadgurunagar in Bhosari

Shiv Sena leader and deputy chairperson of the Maharashtra Legislative Council Neelam Gorhe on Friday visited the Sadgurunagar site where a water tank tragedy occurred on Thursday. Following the visit, she said, “The water tank built at the labour camp was of substandard quality, and tragedy could have been averted if the contractor had taken measures.”

She further stated that there is a lack of information regarding the workers' origins.
She further stated that there is a lack of information regarding the workers’ origins. (HT PHOTO)

On Thursday, five labourers were killed and six others injured when a makeshift water tank collapsed at Sadgurunagar in Bhosari.

Gorhe stated, “Regardless of whether the workers who died are from other states, the respective state administrations should notify their families. A detailed report on the incident should be submitted.”

She further stated that there is a lack of information regarding the workers’ origins.

“The labour department and the municipal corporation have been working to protect the safety of workers through continual registration. However, many employees remain unregistered.”

Gorhe recalled a similar incident in Talawade in the past and mentioned that the matter was raised in the Legislative Council. The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation is conducting a full survey on how to ensure worker safety, and a report was requested. She also pointed out that the long-standing issue of the Red Zone in Pimpri-Chinchwad and Bhosari remains unresolved, with labour camps in the area being a cause for concern.

