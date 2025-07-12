Car plunges into 300-foot gorge during filming social media reel

A 20-year-old man was injured after his car plunged into a 300-foot-deep gorge while a group of youngsters attempted stunts for a social media reel. The incident was reported on Wednesday at around 4 pm at Table Point, Sadawaghapur area in Patan tehsil in Satara district. The victim has been identified as Sahil Jadhav, a resident of Goleshwar, Karad in Satara district. The video captures the harrowing moment the car, driven on a steep, grass-covered slope, loses control and slips into the deep ditch (Video grab)

According to Patan police, the group of three individuals had driven to the plateau to film social media content. The video captures the harrowing moment the car, driven on a steep, grass-covered slope, loses control and slips into the deep ditch. Two other friends were shooting video of the victim, and the video went viral on social media.

Rescue operations were swiftly launched upon receiving news of the incident. With the support of local residents, emergency teams descended into the gorge and successfully retrieved the injured driver. Due to dense vegetative cover, his car was stuck in a gorge. Bystanders reported the incident to the local police, and they rescued the victim. Police told victims sustained multiple fractures and was admitted to the private hospital in Karad.

Vikas Shinde, SPI, Patan police station said, “Jadhav sustained injuries in the fall and was rushed to a hospital in Karad, where he is currently undergoing treatment. Fortunately, a major tragedy was averted as the other individuals in the group had exited the car moments earlier for a photoshoot.”

On Thursday, a case was filed against the victim at Patan police station under BNS sections 125(A), 125(B), 281, 324 and sections 184 of the Motor Vehicle Act.