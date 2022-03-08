Carpenter robbed by two posing as customers in forest park

PUNE A 32-year-old carpenter was robbed by two men who claimed to be customers and called him to a secluded spot under the guise of taking an order for furniture on March 2, said police. The case was registered on Monday.

The accused called the carpenter to the cattle shed located near forest park on Pune-Ahmednagar road. The incident happened between 4pm and 9:30pm on March 2. As the 32-year-old complainant went to the given location hoping to get work, he was robbed of cash worth ₹5,000, and was forced to transfer ₹42,800 using various UPI-based e-wallets. The man was robbed of a total of ₹61,800, according to the police.

The police are on a lookout for the two men who had called the carpenter to the spot.

A case under Sections 392 (robbery), 506(2) (criminal intimidation using a weapon), and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code has been registered at Vimantal police station. Police sub-inspector SA Jadhav of Vimantal police station is investigating the case.