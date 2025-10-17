Cases of hand, foot and mouth disease on rise in Pune

Paediatricians in the city are seeing a rise in cases of hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD), especially in children aged one to five years. Doctors in private facilities have reported a surge in children with symptoms such as fever; painful mouth sores; and rashes or blisters on the hands, feet and buttocks.

Dr Prashant Udavant, paediatrician at Ruby Hall Clinic, said that around this time every year, a surge is reported in HFMD cases. In Pune, the surge has been reported in the past one month. “Daily, we come across around eight to 10 cases, most of them being children below the age of five years. The treatment provided is supportive, but painful blisters cause difficulty swallowing. Parents should avoid sending their kids to school to avoid the spread of the infection,” he said.

Senior Paediatrician, Dr Jayant Navrange, said that a surge in HFMD cases is usually observed in the months of October, February and March. “The prodromal period of the infection is around two weeks, till the symptoms develop. During this period, the transmission takes place and spreads to other children. Symptomatic treatment is provided to the patients; there is no significant change in the symptoms reported currently,” he said.

Dr Avdhut Bodamwad of Lopmudra Hospital said that HFMD is highly contagious and is seen spreading quickly in schools and daycare centres. “Many times, parents mistake early symptoms for those of the common flu or cold. It starts with fever, sore throat and loss of appetite in children. We have seen parents coming for treatment when the children develop painful mouth sores and rashes on their hands, feet and buttocks. Following strict hygiene is recommended to avoid the spread of infection,” he said.

Paediatrician Dr Smita Sangade, who is deputy medical superintendent of the Kamala Nehru Hospital, said, “Currently, we have not come across such cases. Most of such patients avail treatment with local physicians and practitioners. Only critical patients come to us for treatment.”

HFMD is a highly contagious viral infection that causes fever; mouth sores; and rashes on the hands and feet. It mostly affects children under five years of age though adults can get it too. HFMD is caused by viruses such as Coxsackievirus A and Enterovirus 71. As per doctors, a surge in HFMD cases has been reported over the past month or so due to changes in weather conditions and temperature.