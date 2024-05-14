CBSE Class 12, 10 exam results: City students shine in all streams

PUNE: Amid polling in Pune and other parts of the state on Monday, May 13, 2024, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 results were declared after which the Class 10 results were declared. Aayushi Kumar scored 99% marks in CBSE Class 10 exams. (HT)

This year, 87.98% Class 12 students have passed the exam while the CBSE Class 12 topper list will not be announced this year. This year too, the passing percentage of girls is 6.40% more than boys. A total of 1,700,041 students appeared for the CBSE Class 12 examinations this year. CBSE is the only board in the country which conducts examinations in 200 subjects. This year, a total 1.10 crore answer sheet copies of CBSE Class 12 were checked.

According to a CBSE press release, Thiruvananthapuram has the highest pass percentage in the CBSE Class 12 exams (99.91%). In case any website crashes, students can check their provisional marksheet on other websites.

Meanwhile, girls topped even in the CBSE Class 10 exams. This year, the Class 10 result is 93.60% and the pass percentage of girls is 94.75%. Whereas the pass percentage of boys is 92.71%. Compared to last year, the result is better this year. This year, Trivandrum has fared the best in the country with 99.75 students passing.

According to the CBSE, 407,283 students have secured more than 95% marks in the CBSE Class 10 examination this year. A total of 22.51 lakh students registered for Class 10 this year out of which, 21.38 lakh students appeared for the exam. The result of Navodaya Vidyalayas and Kendriya Vidyalayas is 99.09 in the CBSE Class 10 exam.

Meanwhile, CBSE Class 10 and 12 students from various prominent schools and junior colleges in Pune have scored well in the exams. Sanskriti School Bhukum campus has 100% passing percentage, with Malini Sen being the school topper at 96.8%. “I was pleasantly surprised to get these results as I had not expected to do so well. Preparing for the Class 12 CBSE examinations has not been an easy task. There were lots of ups and downs in the last two years and I am glad that I have overcome those challenges. I want to thank my school, my teachers and my parents for always believing in my abilities,” said Malini.

Damini Joshi, principal of Sanskriti School Bhukum campus, said, “We are immensely proud of our students who achieved outstanding results in the Class 12 CBSE exams this year. It is wonderful to see their hard work and dedication pay off. Indeed, behind every successful student, there is a team of supportive teachers and parents. It is heartening to acknowledge the collective effort and commitment that contributed to these outstanding results. Well done to everyone involved.”

Similarly at Orbis Schools, students secured 100% success rate with Aayushi Kumar scoring 99% marks in CBSE Class 10 exams. Gunjan Srivastava, director-principal, Orbis Schools, said, “The Orbis School is thrilled to applaud the outstanding accomplishments of our Class 10 students, who have displayed incredible resolve, dedication, and academic brilliance in their CBSE exams. Their success is just the start of a bright journey ahead, where they will keep growing into confident individuals who make a positive impact on society. We extend our heartfelt congratulations to all the top achievers and their families on this milestone.”