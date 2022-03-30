C-DAC Pune to launch three new security products

PUNE In a bid to provide security solutions related to cyber offences, the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) Pune on Wednesday unveiled a ‘security handbook’ for women and children to protect themselves from possible offences in the cyber world. While, on the occasion of their 35th foundation day on April 2, the C-DAC will launch three important products related to supercomputers, wireless communication network, and M-Kavach 2, an android-based mobile device security solution addressing emerging threats.

“The handbook has been developed as part of the information security education and awareness (ISEA) programme of the ministry of electronics and information technology (MEITY), government of India, being implemented by the C-DAC. An informative handbook for children and women to protect themselves against possible cyber offences in the cyber world,” said Col. A K Nath (retd.) director-general, C-DAC.

“In line with the Atma Nirbhar Bharat initiative of the government of India, the C-DAC has evolved a detailed research and development plan in consortia mode along with academia and industry towards indigenous technology development in high-performance computing and artificial intelligence convergence, microprocessor and professional electronics, quantum computing and communication, cyber security and cyber forensic.” he added.

While on the 35th foundation day of C-DAC on April 2, there will be the launch of ‘Trinetra’ – an interconnect of 600 Gbps throughput for supercomputers. Trinetra-A is the fourth-generation network in this series. The multiple hardware and software components realise a high bandwidth, low latency, scaleable network fabric supporting industry-standard programming interfaces. Another important launch will be that of the ‘TETRA network’ which is a wireless communication network based on TETRA (Terrestrial Trunked Radio) technology for critical communications. C-DAC has the unique distinction of developing a totally indigenous wireless communication network based on TETRA technology.

While for the public use domain, M-Kavach 2, an android-based mobile device security solution addressing emerging threats will be launched. “It helps the users in identifying security and privacy misconfigurations in the devices and further provides advisories related to locking the device, password protection, notification settings to avoid leakage of OTPs etc. M-Kavach 2, with its rich feature set, aids in building a secure mobile ecosystem in the country by making the user’s device a better platform for mobile governance, e-commerce, mobile payments etc.” said Col. Nath.