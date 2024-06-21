Centennial chronicle: Reflections on glorious legacy

Pune: It was in 1923, six sages — Justice Narayanrao Chandavarkar, HC Coyajee, Diwan Bahadur PB Shingane, AG Sathaye, SY Abhyankar and JR alias Nanasaheb Gharpure — with their commitment and eminence in the field of law established the Indian Law Society (ILS). With the strong conviction that the rule of law (Dharm) alone should be the foundation of the upcoming Indian democracy, they envisaged the need of socially relevant and professionally desired legal education. Justice Narayanrao Chandavarkar, HC Coyajee, Diwan Bahadur PB Shingane, AG Sathaye, SY Abhyankar and JR alias Nanasaheb Gharpure established the Indian Law Society (ILS), says Prof Deepa Paturkar (in pic), principal, additional charge, ILS Law College. (HT)

To fulfil its commitment to the values of “Dharm”, the Indian Law Society established its law college at Pune in June 1924. The college completed 100 glorious years of its dignified, noted and eminent existence on June 20, 2024.

The first ever precious baby of Indian Law Society (ILS), Law College was entrusted to Nanasaheb Gharpure, the founder principal of the college, and the secretary of the ILS for further care. The land was acquired after a struggle and foundation of the Saraswati Building to provide academic facility was laid. Today, it houses a three-storied library, conference hall and administrative offices. The college library is perhaps one of the best law libraries in India (with collection of 55,000 books and periodicals, subscriptions to 110 Indian and foreign journals and 13 online legal databases).

Later, Laxmi Building which houses an auditorium and classrooms was constructed. In the due course of time, a sports complex with facilities like cricket, tennis, swimming pool and gymnasium were added.

Gharpure was an erudite scholar of Hindu Law and was known for his scholarly contributions on Shastric Hindu Law. His approach to education was holistic which is evidenced by the varied facilities he envisioned.

Upon getting affiliated to the Pune University, the ILS Law College started getting a firm grip and confidence over various student-centric activities with a purpose to introduce them with the practical aspects of law.

Gharpure retired in 1950, and professor GV Pandit, a scholar of English, Sanskrit and Law, and a teacher par excellence, took charge of the college as its second principal. In spite of many challenges and struggle for existence, his relentless efforts and personal sacrifice granted a new lease of life without any encumbrance. VS Ranade, who succeeded Pandit, carried forward the tradition and standards with courage and sacrifice in spite of financial crisis.

Professor Satyaranjan Sathe, a scholar of Constitutional and Administrative Law, took charge as principal of the college in 1976. His efforts, vision and leadership brought a new dawn to the college. He turned a new page in the history of legal education by establishing free legal aid centre to give a taste of reality to students at ILS Law College when the Indian legislatures have not even dreamt of Article 39A or legal services authorities act. Legal education at the ILS took a new shape when a social dimension was added to classroom teaching. Law education crossed the four walls of the classroom and was made community responsive. Clinical legal education, moot courts and various advocacy skill activities provided practical training and critical thinking ability to students.

The activities of the Legal Aid Centre serve the twin purposes of giving free legal services to the poor and needy and creating legal literacy amongst the masses. In house and off-campus legal aid clinics, legal aid and literacy camps, internships and fieldwork, preparation of literacy material, participation in National Lok Adalats and contributing to various socio-legal movements make the Centre class apart and received recognition and awards for its services.

Principal Vaijayanti Joshi took over the reins of ILS Law College and led the college for the longest tenure of 27 years. Her glorious tenure as principal is marked with glaring features and milestones. During her tenure, the college started its postgraduate LLM programme, received affiliation for its PhD Centre, and thus the college completed the journey from graduate to doctoral studies. She marked the presence of ILS Law College on the world atlas. She endeavoured to promote academic and educational exchange with New South Wales University, Australia; the VU University, Amsterdam, a project with SwissAid for eradication of gender-based violence in association with the European Commission and the University of Leeds.

The college successfully set up an online teaching-learning system and procured online legal databases securing academic interest of students and the faculty during the challenging times of Covid pandemic.

Throughout the gracious existence of 100 years, the college played a dynamic role as a catalyst of social harmony, political stability and development. It is known as a premier institute of legal education. It has attracted students from all over the country and acquired a cosmopolitan, national character.

Several scholars like the late prof AT Markose, prof Duncan Derrett, prof Gunther Sontheimer, prof Jane Schukoske and many Fulbright scholars chose the ILS Law College as a place for their research.

The college has always strived to promote legal education of high quality. Since its inception, it has given some of the most highly regarded contributors in the field of law, politics, and legal education. Our galaxy of alumni includes three Chief Justices of the Supreme Court of India-late Justice PB Gajendragadkar, late Justice YV Chandrachud, late Justice ES Venkataramaiah; politicians like three chief ministers of Maharashtra-YB. Chavan, Sushilkumar Shinde and Vilasrao Deshmukh; academicians; renowned artists like Padma Vibhushan Prabha Atre and many more in various fields of life. Regardless of the field, students of ILS Law College have left a lasting impact and contributed significantly to nation-building.

As ILS celebrates the momentous occasion, it is not enough to reflect on the past but also look towards the future. The next century holds boundless opportunities for us to continue shaping young minds, driving innovation, and making a positive impact on society. It is time to embrace these opportunities, stay true to our core values, and strive for excellence in all our endeavours.

Prof Deepa Paturkar, principal, additional charge, ILS Law College