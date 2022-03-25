Central parts of Pune city facing severe water shortage

With March coming to an end, many central parts of the city are experiencing water shortage. According to the residents of Sadashiv peth area, the water shortage is mainly due to poor management of water in the area.

Mandar Lavate, who lives near S P college, said that the water pressure is poor. “This problem has persisted since July last year. But it has escalated now right at the beginning of the summer season. There is no pipeline work going on in the area. We have complained multiple times but each time, the problem remains unsolved. The application for raising complaints on its own revokes the problem stating that it has been resolved. But the problem continues,” said Lavate.

He said that one of the watermen in charge has approached them and asked residents to make some pipeline changes. “But even then, the problem remains. I don’t think there is any particular water issue. Because during Diwali and Republic day, the water flow was good and the pressure was good too,” said Lavate.

“Although there is water supply from the society for daily chores, we have to go to the ground floor for drinking water. I measured once that the water pressure is so weak that it takes at least 10 minutes to fill a one litre water bottle. Many in the area have bought water tankers to help them with the daily chores,” said Lavate.

Ranjeet Chitale, another resident from the area, said that he has been experiencing severe water shortage.

“The problem has continued and even at the beginning of summer when the whole city is getting regular water, many of us here in the heart of the city are forced to buy water tankers for our daily use. There is no pressure to the water. The corporation should respond to our complaints faster,” said Chitale.

Aniruddha Pawaskar, head of the water supply department at Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) said that some specific buildings and societies may be facing the problem over the last two days.

“However, across Sadashiv peth area, there has been no issue of water shortage. In the last two days, we have received some complaints as there was closure. If residents have specific problems, they can approach the department,” said Pawaskar.