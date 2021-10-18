Centre ignoring the people of the state: Sharad Pawar

PUNE Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Sunday said that protection of interests of the state lies with the state government which the BJP was ignoring.

“The job of the central government is to assist the state governments. Till date, the state government is yet to get GST revenues of Rs30,000 crore from the central government. On one side, the union government wants to bring the state government in financial difficulties and on the other side it wants to bring down the government,” he said while addressing a gathering of NCP workers at a meeting in Rahtani, Pimpri- Chinchwad.

“Today, the BJP is ruling the country but it won’t remain in power for long. The state government is being hounded by central agencies like the enforcement directorate (ED), Central bureau of investigation (CBI), Income tax (IT) and Narcotics Control of Bureau (NCB), but the state government will not bend before the centre.”

“Today, as workers are being sacked from jobs there are no jobs in the market. Former finance minister P Chidambaram in an article said that if the government reduces 25 per cent cess on petrol-diesel it will reduce the burden on the population, but the government is not ready to reduce the fuel prices,” he said.