Centre plans PCB merger with Pune civic body
The Union government’s decision of seeking excision (removal) of civilian areas of seven cantonments, including Pune, and their merger with neighbourhood municipal corporation or council area is likely to speed up with defence minister Rajnath Singh releasing a framework in consultation with states on July 29.
This will provide uniformity in local governance and greater ease of living for residents, Singh said while replying to MP Krupal Balaji Tamane in Lok Sabha on whether the government proposes to merge cantonment boards with nearby municipal corporations.
Only July 8, the state urban department had sent a letter to CEOs of seven cantonments comprising Ahmednagar, Aurangabad, Dehuroad, Deolali, Kamptee, Khadki and Pune. The ministry of defence (MoD) in its letter addressed to the chief secretary of Maharashtra government had sought its opinion for consideration of the ministry for taking a decision of excision proposal of the central government.
The MoD had proposed that proprietary rights of government of India in all properties, assets and liabilities in respect of the excise area shall stand transferred to the state government for free and the proprietary rights of the cantonment area in respect of the area excised shall be transferred to the state municipality free of cost subject to the condition that the ownership over the vacant lands shall be retained by the MoD.
The state government may change the allocation of lands transferred to itself and municipality as it deems fit. The services of cantonment board employees along with their service conditions shall be protected post excision of civilian areas of cantonments. A portion of cantonment boards’ closing bank balance and invested funds of the date of excision shall be transferred to state municipality as is mutually decided and such transfer shall be subject to subsequent adjustment as required under other provisions of Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) are some of the details proposed by the ministry.
Jitender Surana, general secretary, All Cantonment Citizens Welfare Association, said, “In 1997, the excision of Ambala Cantonment took place and currently fresh excision of all civil areas of some cantonments is being undertaken for which the notification has also been issued. It will take some time as excision is a time- consuming process involving many aspects especially assets and infrastructure. The civilian areas would benefit from the merger with good governance. While the government wants excision of civilian areas, it is also bringing the new cantonment bill (2022) and the old grant regular bill 2022. According to us, it is the illegitimate abuse of power for effective protection of government rights over the land of so-called old grant properties in absence of civil suits for declaration in case of each property,” he said.
Vinod Mathurawala, former vice-president, Pune Cantonment Board, said, “PCB should not be merged with the municipal corporation as neat, clean and green cantonment can be achieved only with the presence of army governance. The military nature of the cantonment has been the reason that cantonment has kept its old-world charm otherwise it will become a hub of concrete jungle where security will be compromised. The restrictions of the Cantonment Act are very essential for maintaining the heritage of the this area,” he said.
Former KCB vice-president Manish Anand said, “It must happen but what is the safeguard of the residents regarding the status of the old grant and lease properties and what law is applicable for this particular area of concern. There is no clarity on the issue. The corporation must address this issue first. What will happen to FSI and hence there should be a detailed law on adoption of KCB by the municipal corporation and separate guidelines must be formulated in this regard ”
Pune Cantonment is facing the worst financial crisis in its history and has no funds either to pay employees or carry out developmental activities. The state government is yet to release over ₹500 crore Goods and Services Tax (GST) dues to PCB since local body tax was abolished.
Acting on the orders of Bombay High Court, the chief secretary of Maharashtra has called the PCB chief executive officer (CEO) for a hearing at his office on January 11 in connection with the pending GST dues of over Rs500 crore.
Projects affected
Union government plans to merge Pune Cantonment area with Pune Municipal Corporation
Construction of commercial complex at Dobhi ghat: Rs16 crore
Construction of foot overbridge on Shankarsheth road: Rs2.50 crore
Multi-level car parking: Rs24 crore
Cleaning and beautification of Bhairoba nullah project: Rs84 crore
Construction of multi-level parking and podium garden at JJ Garden: Rs10 crore
Replacement of old water pipeline: Rs10 crore
Fashion Street redevelopment: Rs20 crore
Water bill pendency: ₹40 crore
Source: Pune Cantonment Board
