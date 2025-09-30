CESC Regatta Pawna 2025 to set sail from October 5

One of India’s most anticipated sailing events, the CESC Regatta Pawna 2025, will be held from October 5 to 9 at Pawna Lake. Organised by the Corps of Engineers Sailing Club (CESC) in collaboration with the National Optimist Association of India (NOAI), the regatta promises five days of high-stakes racing and world-class competition. CESC Regatta Pawna 2025 will be held at Pawna Lake from October 5 to 9. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

This year, the event gains added prestige as it doubles as a National Ranking Event under the Yachting Association of India (YAI). It will feature competitive races across multiple classes, including ILCA 4, 29er, 420 Class, IQFoil, Techno293, and Raceboard.

Pawna Lake continues to grow as a premier sailing destination, offering a platform for both seasoned sailors and emerging talent. The regatta has seen increasing participation from clubs nationwide, and the 2025 edition is expected to raise the bar further.

To ensure international standards and fair play, the event will be overseen by World Sailing-certified International Race Officers, Judges, Measurers, and other technical officials.

With races kicking off on October 5, CESC Regatta Pawna 2025 promises fierce competition and a spectacular showcase of India’s sailing talent.