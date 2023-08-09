Citizens to take out march to raise civic concerns

Citizens will be raising civic issues before the municipal commissioner on Wednesday under the initiative “Chalo PMC”. Citizens will be highlighting civic issues, including traffic jams, before the municipal commissioner on Wednesday under the initiative ‘Chalo PMC’. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

Various citizens group who joined hands under the initiative, said in a joint statement that the daily problems of citizens in Pune include traffic jams, resulting in air and noise pollution, extremely scarce parking, piles of garbage and resulting stench, releasing untreated sewage in the river, resulting in river pollution.

“The municipal corporation has a financial provision of ₹10,000 crore per annum. This is to prioritise these issues, and solve them. No goal or roadmap seems to exist either. PMC is fully in the hands of this administration for over a year and under the supervision of the municipal commissioner, yet the problems of Pune residents have not been solved, in fact they have increased. Therefore, citizens are gathering on Kranti Day, August 9, to ask for a town hall meeting with the PMC officials,” stated the statement.

