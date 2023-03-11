Chandni Chowk flyover to likely be operational by May 1, says Gadkari

Union Minister of Road Transport Nitin Gadkari on Saturday announced to that Multilevel flyovers at Chandni Chowk will be inaugurated on May 1 in the presence of chief minister Eknath Shinde and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. Flyover construction work in progress at Chandni Chowk. (HT FILE PHOTO)

Gadkari said that the pending work of the flyover will be completed by April end. ”The National Highways Authority of India is planning to inaugurate the Chandni Chowk flyover on May 1. If the CM and Dy CM are unavailable, the date might change,” said Gadkari.

Though for NHAI, the Chandni Chowk work was a relatively small project, it took almost six years to complete it due to various reasons including hurdles in land acquisition.

Gadkari and Nationalist Congress Party leader Sharad Pawar had done the ground breaking of this flyover on August 27, 2017. However, work on ground started only one and a half year later.

Earlier the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) had planned to construct this flyover at Chandni Chowk, however, Gadkari entrusted the project to NHAI. The NHAI had opposed to it due to heavy traffic congestion and PMC jurisdiction. But the project was later approved. As the land acquisition cost was high, the government had provided funds for it.

When the work was in progress, IT professionals faced various problems due to heavy traffic jams. When Eknath Shinde became the CM and visited the city, the IT professionals and citizens stopped the CM’s vehicle and told their plight to him. After agitations, work progressed in full speed and is now in the last stage.

Along with Chandni Chowk, Gadkari also ensured to start road projects worth ₹52,000 crore in Pune district which includes Pune-Ahmednagar road, Nashik Phata to Chakan elevated road and Pune-Bengaluru road.