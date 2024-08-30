Chandrakant Patil accepts felicitation from gangster Gajya Marne, draws criticism

A video of Pune district guardian minister and Kothrud legislator Chandrakant Patil feted by notorious gangster Gajanan alias Gajanan Marne during a Dahi Handi festival has gone viral on social media garnering public attention and criticism by opposition parties who alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was patronising criminals. In the video, Marne, who is out on bail, is seen extending warm greetings to the minister who in turn offers him traditional greetings and accepts a bouquet of flowers presented to him by the gangster on Wednesday. Marne (HT PHOTO)

Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) legislator Rohit Pawar said, “The minister in tow with the favourite criminal shows that the BJP-led government has started ‘Ladka Gunhegar Yojana’ (favourite criminal scheme). But don’t forget that this is Maharashtra where you are planning to win elections with the assistance of goon power.”

“Your Members of Parliament threaten policemen, mediapersons and even rough them up. Because of such favourable treatment being given to them, the goons have emboldened and criminals are operating with impunity in the state. The criminals are happy and their confidence levels have reached a new high. The ordinary citizens of Maharashtra will give you the right answer as criminals are being given patronage by such activities,” he tweeted.

Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar said, “Gajanan Marne, the notorious and favourite gangster of the Mahayuti government, welcomed minister Chandrakant Patil with a bouquet of flowers at the Dahi Handi programme held on Tuesday. People’s representatives are meant to serve the public. However, in today’s situation, it seems that the alliance values notorious thugs more, as they are deemed important for re-election. Consequently, the government is bestowing honours upon gangsters instead.”

Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, NCP leader and deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar’s son Partha Pawar had met Gajya Marne in Kothrud a few months ago. Photos of that meeting went viral on social media. Ajit had then pulled up Parth after facing criticism. Newly elected MP Nilesh Lanke from Ahmednagar Lok Sabha was also seen with Marne accepting a bouquet from him. Later, Lanke told mediapersons that he did not know who Marne was and his background.