Chandrakant Patil asks PMRDA to hand over 500 crores to PMC

Pune district guardian minister Chandrakant Patil has asked Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) to hand over ₹500 crores it has collected while approving building permissions to the civic body.

According to Patil, PMRDA had collected ₹500 crores as part of giving building permissions in its region in 34 villages which have now been merged in Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) limits.

“The body cannot spend the funds since the development plan of the area is not prepared yet. I have asked PMRDA to hand over that amount of ₹500 crores to the PMC. The PMC on its part will add ₹250 crore while Devendra Fadnavis has also assured that the state government will give additional ₹250 crore. An amount of ₹1,000 crores will be spent in carrying out development in merged villages,” said Patil during a press conference in Pune city on Saturday.

Many of these merged villages are currently without basic amenities such as proper roads, water supply, and garbage disposal management.

Earlier in the day, Patil visited PMC building and held a meeting with senior officials including civic chief Vikram Kumar where he asked PMC to prepare a plan after a study by an independent organisation and come up with suggestions to prevent waterlogging.

“The PMC needs to take certain steps to prevent waterlogging. This can be done after an independent body carries out a study and recommend measures. The civic body can submit a proposal to the state government for funding and government will consider the proposal for at least half the funding. The work needs to be completed before June 2023,” said Patil.

He also said the PMC will undertake resurfacing of roads up to 400 kilometres as most roads are currently in bad shape in Pune. Several residents have complained about potholes and slower vehicular traffic.