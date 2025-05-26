Charholi residents object TP scheme, PCMC likely to reconsider decision

After scrapping the town planning (TP) scheme for the Chikhali-Kudalwadi area, the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) is likely to drop the plan to implement the scheme in Charholi. According to the officials, the villagers, as part of the protest, have announced a major agitation from Monday (May 26). (HT)

Residents of adjoining villages have warned of protests against the implementation of the TP scheme, said officials.

The civic body earlier this month decided to scrap the TP scheme on 380 hectares of land in Chikhali-Kudalwadi and go ahead with the scheme on 1,425 hectares of land in Charholi. However, since the decision there has been intense opposition from villagers from Charholi.

According to the officials, the villagers, as part of the protest, have announced a major agitation from Monday (May 26). This includes blocking municipal offices, voluntary closure of villages and a boycott tax campaign unless the TP schemes are completely scrapped, they said.

Former Mayor, Nitin Kalje of PCMC, who is leading the protest, said, “All the residents of the village are against the decision of the TP scheme in the area. We have also informed MLA Mahesh Landge and informed him about our demand.”

“The protest will start from Monday until the decision is cancelled. Similar to Chikhali-Kudalwadi, the TP scheme in Charholi should be scrapped,” he said.

Shekhar Singh, municipal commissioner, said, “I will visit the Charholi village and speak with the residents. We will explain to them what the TP scheme is and its benefits. Even after this if the citizens still oppose, the appropriate decision will be taken by the civic body.”

“No TP scheme can go ahead if there is too much opposition from the citizens, and we need their support,” he said.

As per officials, the TP scheme helps planned development and avoid chaotic growth and development. It also prevents inadequate resources for infrastructure, inadequate land for roads and insufficient data for planning. Besides, the scheme aims to re-organize plots, improve road connectivity, and ensure basic amenities are available in the area.