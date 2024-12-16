Chikhali-Kudalwadi scrapyard a fire hotspot with 218 such incidents in 5 years

The Chikhali-Kudalwadi scrap hub spread over 30 acres in Pimpri-Chinchwad – one of Maharashtra’s largest, and second only to Mumbai in scale – has emerged as one of the state’s major fire-prone areas with the fire brigade recording 218 major fire incidents over the past five years. In response, the PCMC announced plans to demolish 70 unauthorised godowns operating on reserved land to reduce fire hazards. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The hub is home to over 10,000 scrap processing and storage units — ranging from large godowns to smaller operations — and sees an annual turnover of ₹800 to ₹1,000 crore. A visit to the area reveals that the godowns are crammed into narrow lanes, barely allowing even a single heavy vehicle to pass. Scrap materials — including iron, plastic barrels, cardboard, and various other plastics — are transported from industrial areas like Bhosari, Talegaon, and Chakan Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC). The materials are cleaned, processed and stored here until prices rise but the stockpile of chemical-coated plastics makes the area highly susceptible to fires, especially during summer. According to the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) fire department, most of the storage units here operate illegally, lacking fire safety and pollution control measures mandated by the Maharashtra State Pollution Control Board (MPCB), the Fire Act, and the Bombay Municipal Corporation (BMC) Act. This kind of unregulated growth has come at a significant cost with the PCMC fire brigade’s records showing a steady rise in fire incidents: 30 in 2020, 41 in 2021, 44 in 2022, 58 in 2023, and 45 in 2024.

Recently on December 9, more than 100 godowns spread across 10 acres were gutted in a major fire, causing significant financial loss to traders. In response, the PCMC announced plans to demolish 70 unauthorised godowns operating on reserved land to reduce fire hazards.

Deputy fire chief Manoj Lonkar said, “The absence of fire safety standards, combined with the proximity of godowns, leaves no space to manoeuvre fire tenders during emergencies. Chemical-laden plastics can ignite spontaneously due to internal reactions, leading to deadly fires. Without significant action, these incidents could turn fatal.”

To address the surge in fire incidents, the PCMC has set up a fire substation in Chikhali-Kudalwadi. The fire department has also sealed 30 godowns for failing to install fire extinguishers, with plans to take action against more such establishments.

Mateen Merchant, a prominent scrap trader, said, “Scrap traders work on very low margins and the material is uninsured, making it impossible to recover losses. We are ready to cooperate with the fire department to develop safety standards.”

Additional commissioner Pradeep Jambhale-Patil said, “Most of these establishments are unauthorised. The civic body will take stringent action, including demolitions. A detailed survey will be conducted to map the area and implement modern fire safety measures.”

Local residents, represented by the Chikhali-Moshi Pimpri-Chinchwad Housing Federation, alleged negligence on the part of the PCMC. They alleged that the authorities have failed to address the environmental pollution caused by the scrapyard and the increasing number of fires in the area.