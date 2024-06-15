Cholera outbreak in Bhosari, seven hospitalised

The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has reported a cholera outbreak in Bhosari with seven persons admitted at two hospitals after testing positive to the infection, said officials. The civic body has set up a field hospital in Bhosari after the outbreak. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The total cases include five found positive for bacterium Vibrio cholerae in Dhawadevasti on Friday. Five patients are admitted at Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital (YCMH) and two at New Bhosari Hospital.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

“PCMC area did not report a single case of cholera in the past three years. We are taking the patients’ history to map the source of infection. Three persons in Mhalunge-Chakan were detected with the infection in May. We are checking if any of the patients have a travel history to these areas or visitors from this area. No patient has travel history to Chakan,” said a doctor on condition of anonymity.

The seven patients include two females and five males from densely populated Dhawadevasti with common symptoms like dysentery and vomiting. The civic body has set up a field hospital in Bhosari after the outbreak.

Dr Abhaychandra Dadewar, assistant health officer, PCMC, “The seven patients are stable. The focus now is to create awareness and prevent further spread of the disease. Treatment facility for cholera patients is now available at all municipal hospitals.”

Dr Laxman Gophane, health officer, PCMC, said, “We have formed 44 teams to screen over 16,000 residents and will visit 6,144 houses in Bhosari. The samples of suspected patients are sent for screening at YCMH. As prevention, we have given ORS packets to residents and medicines Chemoprophylaxis, Omez and Doxycycline to close contacts of patients.”