CID to probe ex-MLC Vinayak Mete’s death in road accident
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday ordered a probe by the state police’s Crime Investigation Department (CID) into the death of former MLC and prominent Maratha quota leader Vinayak Mete in a road accident, said an official.
Mete (52), who headed the Maratha outfit Shiv Sangram Sanghatna, was killed after a vehicle hit his car on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway on Sunday last.
The former Legislative Council member, a staunch supporter of reservation in government jobs and education for the Maratha community, was on his way to Mumbai to attend a meeting on the quota issue when he met with the fatal accident.
Meanwhile, Ranjangoan MIDC police interrogated two persons and seized a vehicle in connection with the case.
After the accidental death of former MLC, a few questions were raised by his followers and they alleged his car was being chased. A call recording has gone viral on social media regarding the same. He was being chased by two cars for a distance of two kilometres from Shikrapur area in Pune, they alleged.
Taking cognizance of the audio clip, Ranjangoan MIDC interrogated Sandeep Vitthal Vir who is the owner of the car and his cousin Dadaso Manik Vir and seized their car. Police have also verified all documents related to the vehicle owned by Vir.
Sandeep and Dadaso along with four other friends had gone to Shirur to celebrate Dadaso’s birthday. At around 9:30 pm on their return journey, they received a call from their friends requesting to come fast as it was too late. Hence in a hurry, they drove the car fast, said police.
Balwant Mandage, senior police inspector at Ranjangoan MIDC police station, said that they are locals and involved in farming here. “We have taken their statement and asked them to keep the car at the police station for a few days,” he said.
Mandage said per prima facia we can say that there was no intention of chasing Mete car on the night of the accident. As a precautionary measure, we have seized the car.
(With PTI inputs)
