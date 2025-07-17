Circle officer of Shivane caught accepting 2 lakh bribe

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Pune division on Tuesday arrested a Mandal Officer from the Shivane Circle office for allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹2 lakh to cancel a recent land modification and assist in transferring a disputed property to the complainant’s name. The ACB launched the operation after receiving a complaint on July 14, alleging that Chormale had demanded a bribe. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The accused, identified as Maruti Mahadev Chormale (53), a resident of Maval in Pune district, was caught red-handed while accepting the bribe near the Accord Hospital on Spine Road, Bhosari.

Chormale was serving as a circle officer in Shivane at the time of the incident. In addition to Chormale, the ACB also arrested Jayesh Balasaheb Barmukh (33), a private individual from Chandkhed in Maval taluka, who allegedly acted as a middleman. According to officials, Barmukh accepted ₹10,000 through a mobile wallet as part of the bribe transaction.

The ACB launched the operation after receiving a complaint on July 14, alleging that Chormale had demanded a bribe.

The bureau verified the complaint and, upon confirmation, laid a trap the following day.

An FIR has been registered at the Bhosari MIDC Police Station under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988. Both accused were produced before a special court and have been remanded to police custody until July 18.