CISCE results out, Pune students shine

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on Monday announced the results for Class 10 and 12 tests. Several students from Pune excelled in this exam. According to data statistics provided by the CISCE board, 99.47 per cent of students passed class 10 exams, while 98.19 per cent of students passed the 12th grade. Niti Mandot ranked first in ICSE in class 10 with 99.4%. (HT PHOTO)

At St Mary’s School, both ICSE and ISC students secured 100% pass results. Out of 195 girls and boys from the ICSE- Class X Examination, 69 students secured above 95% marks in English, while 74 received more than 90%.

Niti Mandot ranked first in ICSE in class 10 with 99.4% and Neeti Deshpande ranked first in ISC class 12 with 98.8% marks.

107 students from Vidya Pratishthan’s Magarpatta City Public School in Pune passed the ICSE class 10. Kaushal Adsul ranked first among students and broke the school’s 14-year ICSE examination record by scoring 99.6%.

In Maharashtra, 28, 588 students took the ICSE exam from 265 schools, while 3840 students took the ISC exam from 70 junior colleges.

The state’s passing percentage for ICSE board class 10 examinations was 99.96 per cent, and for ISC exams, it was 99.71 per cent.